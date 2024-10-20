Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,680 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Tesla were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,711 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,204,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,568 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. boosted its position in Tesla by 152.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 9,600 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 10.5% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $220.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $271.00. The company has a market cap of $703.86 billion, a PE ratio of 56.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 2.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. William Blair began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, October 11th. KGI Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $236.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.72.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLA

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,258,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,258,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,661 shares of company stock worth $16,663,291 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.