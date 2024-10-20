Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TECK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Teck Resources from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. CIBC upped their target price on Teck Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group upgraded Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Teck Resources from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Teck Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.43.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TECK

Teck Resources Price Performance

Shares of TECK stock opened at $50.44 on Wednesday. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $34.38 and a fifty-two week high of $55.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.68.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.32. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 583.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teck Resources

(Get Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.