Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Given New C$9.50 Price Target at Desjardins

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Desjardins from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SPB. CIBC cut Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$14.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of Superior Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Superior Plus has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.27.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SPB

Superior Plus Price Performance

TSE SPB opened at C$7.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.57. Superior Plus has a 52-week low of C$7.20 and a 52-week high of C$10.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.20 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.90, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.19) by C($0.08). Superior Plus had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of C$578.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$710.53 million.

Superior Plus Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,440.00%.

Superior Plus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane, compressed natural gas and renewable energy in both the United States and Canada. The company operates through The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane), and Certarus segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.