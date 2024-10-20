Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,261 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.81% of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF worth $5,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFM. Creative Planning lifted its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 117,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $47.31 on Friday. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $35.18 and a 1-year high of $47.35. The company has a market capitalization of $722.90 million, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.80 and a 200-day moving average of $43.69.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.173 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

