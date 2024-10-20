Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 29,360 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,360 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.8% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $52,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on JPM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.94.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $225.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $214.03 and its 200 day moving average is $204.54. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $135.19 and a 12-month high of $225.92. The stock has a market cap of $647.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.89%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

