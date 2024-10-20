Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 13,377 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 277.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,377 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABNB. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 29.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in Airbnb by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth $414,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Airbnb in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.57, for a total transaction of $75,942.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 205,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,044,815.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.57, for a total transaction of $75,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 205,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,044,815.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total value of $17,205,057.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,798,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,556,513.87. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 600,956 shares of company stock worth $79,260,444 over the last three months. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Price Performance

ABNB opened at $136.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.94. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $110.38 and a one year high of $170.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Airbnb



Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

