Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $1.94 Million Investment in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,077 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Qualys during the fourth quarter valued at $18,844,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Qualys by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,756,297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $737,286,000 after buying an additional 16,331 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Wallace Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Qualys by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 545.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on QLYS shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Qualys from $167.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Qualys from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Qualys from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Qualys from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.08.

Qualys Stock Performance

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $123.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.56 and a 200 day moving average of $139.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 0.46. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.32 and a fifty-two week high of $206.35.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $148.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.80 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 44.80% and a net margin of 29.36%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualys

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.35, for a total value of $191,945.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,450,052.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,339 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.35, for a total value of $191,945.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,450,052.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total value of $876,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,649 shares in the company, valued at $22,493,851.29. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,535 shares of company stock worth $1,469,140 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

