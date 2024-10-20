Stratos Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 721 Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Stratos Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Centennial Bank AR purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 80.2% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $281.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $282.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.04. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $222.27 and a 12-month high of $289.14.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

