Stratos Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,864 iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Stratos Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,264.3% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 117.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of IEI stock opened at $117.93 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $111.45 and a 1 year high of $120.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.60.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3197 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

