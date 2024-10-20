Stratis Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $29,261.13 (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 20th. During the last week, Stratis has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for $0.0521 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $21.46 million and $29,261.13 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,734.28 or 0.03964157 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00041575 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00007176 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00011193 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00012041 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00006757 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

