ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Sells 59 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 159,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $1,370,000. Stratos Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $530,000. Finally, Trust Point Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.4% during the third quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $523.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $457.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $437.23. The company has a market cap of $51.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.35. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $306.63 and a fifty-two week high of $524.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 73.83% and a net margin of 18.64%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.15%.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, VP William Davies sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.07, for a total transaction of $3,846,009.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,834,881.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $490.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $480.44.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

