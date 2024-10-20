ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Sells 118 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lowered its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PNW. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $898,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,102,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $4,064,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 148.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 10,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 15.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 228,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,080,000 after purchasing an additional 30,924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $424,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,862.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PNW opened at $87.92 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $65.20 and a 12 month high of $91.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.45. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.79.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

