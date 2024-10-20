ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Sells 1,079 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.9% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 7,022 shares during the period. Simmons Bank increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after buying an additional 7,035 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 19,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $73.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.66 and its 200-day moving average is $72.96. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $75.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2255 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

