ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Purchases 1,470 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,631 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $621,179,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth $663,745,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,644,050 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,857,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,718 shares during the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP increased its holdings in Adobe by 81.1% in the first quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 1,285,596 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $648,712,000 after purchasing an additional 575,675 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 55,496.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 572,645 shares of the software company’s stock worth $318,127,000 after purchasing an additional 571,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $635.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $644.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $606.40.

Adobe Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $494.90. 2,011,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,216,828. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.97 and a 12 month high of $638.25. The company has a market cap of $219.44 billion, a PE ratio of 44.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $535.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $515.67.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total transaction of $13,039,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,569,166. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $258,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,556,346. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total value of $13,039,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,569,166. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,608 shares of company stock valued at $17,486,391. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.