ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Decreases Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 1,240.0% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on SYY. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Sysco from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.08.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY stock opened at $75.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.20. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $64.28 and a one year high of $82.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.89.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 102.09% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.76%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

