ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,213 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Scott Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 225,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,327,000 after purchasing an additional 6,154 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 81,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 20,492 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 26,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.58 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.97 and a 52 week high of $50.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.46.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

