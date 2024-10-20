Sparton Resources (CVE:SRI) Trading Down 12.5% – Here’s Why

Sparton Resources Inc. (CVE:SRI – Get Free Report) shares were down 12.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 446,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 216% from the average daily volume of 141,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Sparton Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.79 million, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.97, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

About Sparton Resources

Sparton Resources Inc, an exploration and development stage company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of properties in Canada. It has an option agreement to acquire interest in the Bruell Gold Property comprises 20 claims located in Vauquelin Township, Quebec; and Sir Harry Oakes Gold Property, including 46 mining claims and 3 mining leases in the Matachewan Gold Area; and Pens Polymetallic Property.

