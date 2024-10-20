SOLVE 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $44,420.64 (SOLVE)

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 20th. Over the last week, SOLVE has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SOLVE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SOLVE has a total market capitalization of $6.51 million and approximately $44,420.64 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000558 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE Token Profile

SOLVE uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 25th, 2017. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 734,000,000 tokens. The official message board for SOLVE is tuumio.medium.com. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @tuum_io. SOLVE’s official website is tuumio.com. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SOLVE

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

