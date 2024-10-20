SmartFi Self Reported Market Cap Tops $1.02 Billion (SMTF)

SmartFi (SMTF) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. SmartFi has a market cap of $1.02 billion and approximately $12.45 worth of SmartFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartFi token can now be purchased for about $0.0189 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SmartFi has traded down 37% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SmartFi Token Profile

SmartFi was first traded on September 16th, 2022. SmartFi’s total supply is 16,894,524 tokens. The official website for SmartFi is smartfi.com. The Reddit community for SmartFi is https://reddit.com/r/smartfi/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SmartFi’s official Twitter account is @smartfiportal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SmartFi is smartfiportal.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartFi is a cryptocurrency monetary system. It combines monetary policy with the freedoms of cryptocurrency to create self-sustaining open-lending platforms.

[Telegram](https://t.me/SmartFiChat)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/z3Mvzdubah)[Medium](https://smartfiportal.medium.com/)

[Whitepaper](https://cryptocompare.com/media/40485108/recentwhitepaper.pdf)”

Buying and Selling SmartFi

