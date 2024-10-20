ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 16.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 985 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. &PARTNERS purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at $622,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 3.1% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 11.1% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 44.4% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 618 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 327 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

NOW stock opened at $921.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $874.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $791.98. The firm has a market cap of $188.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $527.24 and a 1 year high of $949.59.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $835.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $950.00 to $920.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $830.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $914.15.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total transaction of $1,485,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,490 shares in the company, valued at $9,479,250. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total transaction of $1,485,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,479,250. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 353 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $924.96, for a total transaction of $326,510.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,853.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,267 shares of company stock worth $5,935,447 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

