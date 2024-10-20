ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Holdings Trimmed by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. cut its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,852 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,030,000. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 387,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $304,712,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,679,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 375.6% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. UBS Group upped their target price on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,055.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $935.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $880.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $825.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $914.15.

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.5 %

ServiceNow stock opened at $921.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $188.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $527.24 and a 1-year high of $949.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $874.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $791.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $924.96, for a total transaction of $326,510.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,853.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $924.96, for a total value of $326,510.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,853.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total value of $1,485,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,479,250. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,267 shares of company stock worth $5,935,447. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

