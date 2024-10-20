Seamount Financial Group Inc. Has $806,000 Stock Position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Seamount Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 44.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,172 shares during the period. Seamount Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGGR. Investments & Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Investments & Financial Planning LLC now owns 229,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,337,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 89.3% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 16,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 7,796 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 50,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 17,173 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 117,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF stock opened at $35.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.72. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $23.34 and a 12 month high of $35.69.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

