Seamount Financial Group Inc. Has $2.86 Million Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Seamount Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Energy ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Seamount Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Seamount Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000.

VDE opened at $125.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.52. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $110.51 and a one year high of $137.92.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

