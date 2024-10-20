Seamount Financial Group Inc. Has $2.33 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Seamount Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Seamount Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Seamount Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $482,000. True North Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,293,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

IWM opened at $225.65 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $228.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $216.89 and a 200-day moving average of $209.29.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

