Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Purchases 248 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 10.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 421,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,544,000 after buying an additional 39,654 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 9.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 979,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,940,000 after acquiring an additional 9,572 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at GE HealthCare Technologies

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $222,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,377.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

GEHC opened at $91.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.06. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.35 and a fifty-two week high of $94.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.91 and a 200 day moving average of $83.39.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 25.26%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GEHC shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group cut GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. BTIG Research raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.23.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

