Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Has $4.29 Million Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 1,028.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 115,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,200 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $4,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 105.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,050 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $80,611.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,089.27. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $80,611.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,089.27. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $1,617,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 752,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,352,627.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,747,176 shares of company stock valued at $646,951,347. 12.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLTR. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $42.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $96.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 252.78 and a beta of 2.72. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.48 and a 12-month high of $44.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.60 and its 200-day moving average is $28.10.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

