Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Buys 508 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Etsy were worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Etsy by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the third quarter worth about $205,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 112.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the third quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Etsy by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares during the period. 99.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Etsy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Etsy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.36.

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $85,660.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $39,862.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,181.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $85,660.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,619 shares of company stock valued at $300,670. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $51.56 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.07 and a 1 year high of $89.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.46 and its 200 day moving average is $59.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.97.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). Etsy had a negative return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

