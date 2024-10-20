Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Buys 1,376 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,148 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in General Electric were worth $6,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 97.5% during the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE opened at $192.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $210.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $178.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.42. General Electric has a 52-week low of $84.42 and a 52-week high of $194.80.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Citigroup raised their price target on General Electric from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on General Electric from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on General Electric from $201.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.86.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

