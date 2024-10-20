Sapphire Self Reported Market Cap Tops $3.66 Million (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. Over the last week, Sapphire has traded up 24.1% against the dollar. Sapphire has a total market cap of $3.66 million and approximately $696.23 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,702.03 or 0.03937125 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00041263 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00007143 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00011133 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00012035 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006739 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002118 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,927,757,191 coins and its circulating supply is 1,907,226,168 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Buying and Selling Sapphire

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

