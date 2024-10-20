Sapphire Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $652.64 (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 60.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 19th. During the last week, Sapphire has traded 41.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapphire has a market cap of $4.30 million and $652.64 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,649.40 or 0.03873064 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00041183 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00007042 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00010732 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00011761 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00006536 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002055 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,926,949,191 coins and its circulating supply is 1,906,375,768 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Buying and Selling Sapphire

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

