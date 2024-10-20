RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by DMC Group LLC

DMC Group LLC raised its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the quarter. RTX accounts for about 1.1% of DMC Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in RTX by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 94,191,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,186,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761,246 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in RTX by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 68,394,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,670,523,000 after buying an additional 3,161,165 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of RTX by 1,247.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,053,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,256 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 47.9% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,448,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,300,000 after acquiring an additional 792,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in RTX by 5.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,444,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,347,000 after purchasing an additional 417,789 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX Stock Up 0.1 %

RTX stock opened at $125.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.46. The stock has a market cap of $167.41 billion, a PE ratio of 49.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.48 and a fifty-two week high of $127.00.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. RTX’s payout ratio is 98.82%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $773,597.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $773,597.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $109.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Melius Research raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.50.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

