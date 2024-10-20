RS Group (LON:RS1) Trading Up 0.7% – Here’s What Happened

RS Group plc (LON:RS1 – Get Free Report) shot up 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 743.50 ($9.71) and last traded at GBX 737 ($9.62). 1,248,313 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 1,450,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 732 ($9.56).

RS1 has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on RS Group from GBX 780 ($10.19) to GBX 785 ($10.25) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup upgraded RS Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 841.67 ($10.99).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 778.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 757.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,889.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86.

In other news, insider David J. R. Sleath bought 3,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 733 ($9.57) per share, for a total transaction of £23,859.15 ($31,155.85). 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products and solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

