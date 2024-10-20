Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Stock Price Up 1.6% – Here’s Why

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 572.80 ($7.48) and last traded at GBX 569 ($7.43). Approximately 15,632,260 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 560 ($7.31).

RR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 475 ($6.20) to GBX 535 ($6.99) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 675 ($8.81) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.36) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 555 ($7.25) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 529 ($6.91).

The stock has a market cap of £48.23 billion, a PE ratio of 2,026.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 507.89 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 463.94.

In other news, insider Wendy Mars bought 10,076 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 496 ($6.48) per share, with a total value of £49,976.96 ($65,261.11). Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

