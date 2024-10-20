Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 234,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 154.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Rithm Capital Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of RITM stock opened at $10.84 on Friday. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.87 and a 1-year high of $12.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.23%. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rithm Capital

About Rithm Capital

(Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.