Rima Alameddine Sells 11,375 Shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) Stock

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) CRO Rima Alameddine sold 11,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $156,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 627,533 shares in the company, valued at $8,609,752.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Rima Alameddine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 16th, Rima Alameddine sold 9,875 shares of IonQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $115,735.00.

On Monday, October 14th, Rima Alameddine sold 9,159 shares of IonQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $98,184.48.

On Friday, October 11th, Rima Alameddine sold 716 shares of IonQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $7,675.52.

IonQ Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of IonQ stock opened at $13.30 on Friday. IonQ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.22 and a 52-week high of $15.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.29 and a 200 day moving average of $8.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

IonQ ( NYSE:IONQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 million. IonQ had a negative net margin of 525.13% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IONQ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in IonQ by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,824,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,062,000 after purchasing an additional 918,265 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of IonQ by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,654,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,661,000 after buying an additional 569,906 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IonQ by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 916,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,443,000 after buying an additional 131,439 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of IonQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,036,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in IonQ by 126.7% during the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 357,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 199,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IONQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on IonQ from $11.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of IonQ from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on IonQ from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

IonQ Company Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Featured Stories

