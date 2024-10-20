Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Shares Down 4.2% – Here’s What Happened

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.40 and last traded at $3.41. 165,477 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 363,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.56.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Ribbon Communications in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day moving average of $3.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.09.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $192.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.05 million. Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 6.68%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBBN. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ribbon Communications during the first quarter worth $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,793 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 15,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products, solutions, and services for voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications, and unified communications and collaboration.

