Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.47 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,076 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 574 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Verde Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 5,659 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 564 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AA Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 140.2% in the 3rd quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic increased their target price on Netflix from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Netflix from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Netflix from $820.00 to $835.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Netflix from $635.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $747.70.

Netflix Stock Up 11.1 %

NFLX stock opened at $763.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.24 billion, a PE ratio of 53.01, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $392.26 and a twelve month high of $766.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $696.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $654.94.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 383 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.00, for a total transaction of $279,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,741,260. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 383 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.00, for a total transaction of $279,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,741,260. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 225,167 shares of company stock valued at $150,492,460 in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

