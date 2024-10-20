Request (REQ) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $78.03 Million

Request (REQ) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 20th. In the last week, Request has traded 7% higher against the dollar. Request has a market cap of $78.03 million and $575,706.74 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00007734 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,563.00 or 1.00007203 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00013138 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00007567 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000903 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006342 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.06 or 0.00065729 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,562,501 tokens and its circulating supply is 768,666,770 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official message board is request.network/blog. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Request is request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,562,501.4072349 with 768,666,770.1116096 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.0983637 USD and is up 0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 138 active market(s) with $515,977.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

