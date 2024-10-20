Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.36 and traded as low as $12.66. Repsol shares last traded at $12.84, with a volume of 165,992 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REPYY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Repsol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Repsol to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Repsol to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Repsol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Repsol Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.74.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The energy company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.76 billion during the quarter. Repsol had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 5.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Repsol, S.A. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol, SA operates as a multi-e energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves, as well as develops low-carbon geological solutions. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and fuels; and development of hydrogen, biomethane, sustainable biofuels, and synthetic fuels.

