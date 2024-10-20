Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI reduced its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 444.4% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Realty Income by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Insider Activity at Realty Income

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,467.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,467.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $64.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.92, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.99. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $64.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 2.36%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.2635 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 292.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on O

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.