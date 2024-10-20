Raymond James & Associates Purchases 12,284 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 833,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,284 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $164,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 289.5% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

IVE opened at $200.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $147.23 and a 1 year high of $201.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $194.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

