Rally Price Hits $0.0055 on Exchanges (RLY)

Rally (RLY) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. Rally has a total market capitalization of $28.79 million and $3.51 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rally token can now be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Rally has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rally Profile

Rally launched on October 15th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,224,891,138 tokens. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rallyprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rally’s official website is rly.network. The official message board for Rally is www.rallyprotocol.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Rally

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally (RLY) is the native ERC-20 governance token of the Rally Network, an open and decentralized platform on the Ethereum blockchain. $RLY facilitates secure transactions within the Ethereum mainnet. This innovative network empowers digital creators, influencers, brands, and celebrities to build tokenized communities, extending their online presence and offering novel incentives for fan engagement. Rally introduces “Creator Coins,” representing creators’ brands, and simplifies coin creation, removing Ethereum coding complexities. Co-founded by visionaries like Kevin Chou and Mahesh Vellanki, Rally prioritizes community-driven governance, putting control in the hands of creators for a truly decentralized ecosystem.”

