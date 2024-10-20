Qubic (QUBIC) Trading Down 6.7% This Week

Qubic (QUBIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 19th. Over the last seven days, Qubic has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. Qubic has a total market capitalization of $186.19 million and $1.26 million worth of Qubic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qubic coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Qubic alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000117 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.43 or 0.00250043 BTC.

About Qubic

Qubic’s genesis date was April 12th, 2022. Qubic’s total supply is 117,782,322,339,233 coins and its circulating supply is 116,014,857,412,491 coins. Qubic’s official Twitter account is @_qubic_. The official website for Qubic is qubic.org.

Qubic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qubic (QUBIC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Qubic has a current supply of 117,782,322,339,233 with 116,014,857,412,491 in circulation. The last known price of Qubic is 0.00000161 USD and is down -1.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $1,307,028.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://qubic.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qubic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qubic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qubic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qubic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.