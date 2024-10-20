Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Raised to “Hold” at Hsbc Global Res

Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Qiagen from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Qiagen from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.12.

Qiagen Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE QGEN opened at $43.00 on Thursday. Qiagen has a twelve month low of $34.74 and a twelve month high of $47.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 143.09, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.45 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Qiagen will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Qiagen by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,815,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,856,000 after purchasing an additional 83,371 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Qiagen by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 75,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 41,868 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Qiagen by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,689,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,643,000 after acquiring an additional 344,275 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Qiagen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,103,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Qiagen in the first quarter worth about $1,492,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

