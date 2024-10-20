Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Downgraded to Hold at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. HSBC currently has $49.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Qiagen from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Qiagen from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.12.

Qiagen Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:QGEN opened at $43.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Qiagen has a 12-month low of $34.74 and a 12-month high of $47.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.09, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.39.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. Qiagen had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Qiagen will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qiagen

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QGEN. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the 4th quarter valued at about $325,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,815,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,856,000 after buying an additional 83,371 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Qiagen by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Qiagen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

