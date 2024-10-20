Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 354 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 2,022 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GD opened at $308.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $84.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $232.29 and a fifty-two week high of $310.58.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $293.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.18.

In other news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $406,626.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,515.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

