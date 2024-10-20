Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 2,002 iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,828,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,055,000 after acquiring an additional 157,810 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,871,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,110,000 after purchasing an additional 12,186 shares in the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,483,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,260,000 after purchasing an additional 30,157 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,451,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,587,000 after purchasing an additional 141,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,288,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,780,000 after purchasing an additional 70,655 shares in the last quarter.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $117.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.60. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.45 and a fifty-two week high of $120.33.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
