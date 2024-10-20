Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Stake Lowered by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRU. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 39,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth $215,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth $80,000. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 5.8% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PRU opened at $127.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.95 and a 52 week high of $128.52.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.78 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Prudential Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.69.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PRU

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 261,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.58 per share, with a total value of $7,200,007.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,208,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,071,781.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 2,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $322,027.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,705.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 261,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.58 per share, for a total transaction of $7,200,007.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,208,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,071,781.42. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.