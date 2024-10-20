PROS (NYSE:PRO) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PROS (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

PRO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of PROS from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on PROS from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on PROS from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of PROS in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of PROS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.86.

Get PROS alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRO

PROS Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of PRO stock opened at $19.68 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.49. The company has a market cap of $925.04 million, a P/E ratio of -18.74 and a beta of 1.21. PROS has a twelve month low of $16.64 and a twelve month high of $40.99.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $82.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.38 million. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PROS will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of PROS

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PROS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in PROS in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in PROS by 9.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PROS during the second quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in PROS during the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PROS

(Get Free Report)

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.