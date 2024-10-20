Prom Price Hits $5.30 (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. In the last week, Prom has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Prom has a market capitalization of $96.78 million and $1.21 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can now be purchased for about $5.30 or 0.00007775 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00007730 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68,193.91 or 0.99987237 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00013218 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00007684 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000881 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006377 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.76 or 0.00064163 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.29944054 USD and is up 1.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $1,757,291.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

